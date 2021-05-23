1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, police say

A female victim was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday to the area of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue on a reported shooting, Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds, Foreman said.

The victim was given life-saving measures, but she was later declared dead at the scene, police said. Her name and age were not immediately available.

A suspect was taken into custody at the crime scene, Foreman said.

The killing marked the 60th homicide of the year in Kansas City. By this time last year, there were 70 homicides. Last year ended with 182, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone who has information about the shooting was asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

