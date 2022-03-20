1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting overnight in Independence, police say

A man in his 30s was fatally shot overnight in Independence, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:15 p.m. to a shooting in the 10400 block of East Truman Road, Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman with the Independence Police Department, said in an email.

There, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene.

Taylor said one person of interest found nearby was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Officials continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

The killing marks the fifth homicide this year in Independence according to data kept by The Star, which includes police killings. Last year the city suffered 10 homicides.