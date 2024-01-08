1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Butler Twp.

Jan. 8—A man is dead and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Butler Twp. Sunday afternoon.

Butler Twp. police and fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Creekview Circle at 12:12 p.m. on a report of person who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

His identity has not been released at this time.

Police also located a suspect and took them into custody. Charges are pending review from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.