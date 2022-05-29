1 dead, 1 in custody after overnight shooting in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department reported that one man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting early Sunday on SW Happiness Lane.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded and located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and taken over by emergency service personnel, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine that Darrius Romeo Tucker fired the fatal shot, although a motive has not been determined.

Tucker refused to answer questions and requested an attorney. He was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center without further incident.

