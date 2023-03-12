1 dead, 1 in custody after Saturday night stabbing in St. Paul, police say

A man is dead and a woman has been arrested after a stabbing Saturday evening in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to a report of an assault at the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Arundel Street, where they found a man sitting next to his vehicle, suffering from a stab wound to his chest, according to a news release issued Sunday by the St. Paul Police Department.

The officers administered first aid until St. Paul Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the man to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, homicide investigators located the crime scene at a residence in the 700 block of Dayton Avenue and arrested a 51-year-old woman who lived there. Jacquelyn Olivia Vann was booked into Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder, the news release said.

Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman, said preliminary information indicates the man and woman were in a relationship and had a fight earlier in the evening at her house, which ended in the stabbing.

“What exactly occurred is still under investigation,” Ernster said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the man and determine his cause of death.

The stabbing is St. Paul’s sixth homicide of 2023.

