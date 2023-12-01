1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at south Kansas City home, according to police

A man was killed and one person was taken into police custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon at a residence in south Kansas City, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 11700 block of Troost Avenue in the Mission Lake neighborhood on a medical call, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a department spokesman. Inside a single-family residence the officers located one gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime-scene personnel were working to determine the events that led up to the shooting, Carlisle said, including by interviewing the person who was in police custody.

No one else was being sought in connection with the shooting, Carlisle said.

Further details of the person in custody were not disclosed Thursday. The gunshot victim was not immediately identified.

The killing Thursday marks Kansas City’s 176th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. The city has already surpassed the number of killings seen last year, and is on pace to set a new record for the deadliest year in its history, which came in 2020 when 182 people were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.