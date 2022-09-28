1 dead and 1 in custody after a shooting at an Arkansas hospital, officials say

One person died following a report of an active shooter inside an Arkansas hospital Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Sherwood police responded about 10 a.m. to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter inside CHI St. Vincent North, said Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar during an afternoon news conference Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the hospital was placed on lockdown. Police discovered one person dead, Hagar said.

Chi St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Ark. (Google Maps)

"Officers did locate one victim deceased from at least one gunshot wound at the hospital," he said. "We have taken a person of interest into custody as well."

Hagar declined to release the identities of the dead person or the person of interest. He said the investigation was in its "preliminary stages."

Little Rock police said in a tweet they assisted in the investigation by detaining a "potential suspect" at an Exxon gas station.

Hospital spokesperson Joshua Cook said the hospital is back to its regular activities. The lockdown was lifted Wednesday afternoon, he said.

"The hospital is once again seeing patients," Cook said.

The Sherwood Police Department said earlier Wednesday in a statement: “We can confirm an active shooter at SVI. No other information will be released at this time.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating, officials said in a tweet.

“@ATFNewOrleans special agents are responding to reports of a shooting incident at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, AR. Follow our local LE partners for updates.”

NBC affiliate KARK of Little Rock reported video from the scene showed multiple agencies responding, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police and agents with the ATF.

Sherwood is about 10 miles northeast of Little Rock.

No other information was immediately available Wednesday.

