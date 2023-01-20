1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing at south Sacramento board and care home, sheriff says

A resident of a south Sacramento board and care facility is in custody Friday after allegedly stabbing another resident dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, which happened Friday morning at a facility in the 6300 block of Orange Avenue, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

Both the suspect and victim are 59 years old, Gandhi said. The facility has six to eight residents, he said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family. The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.