1 dead, 1 in custody after standoff, shots fired at police in Holly

Aug. 4—Holly — A standoff between a man and a woman at a house in Holly with Michigan State Police troopers ended just after midnight Wednesday after a woman surrendered to authorities. Police found the man dead inside the house.

"After no response from the suspect, a bomb squad robot was sent into the home and located the male suspect dead from a gun shot wound," state police tweeted.

Neighbors were evacuated Tuesday night while police surrounded the home. Shots were fired at police from inside the home.

The pair had been holed up in a house on East Maple after Michigan State Police said they were investigating a carjacking.

Earlier, a male and the female were seen in a stolen minivan by a tipster, according to preliminary information, state police tweeted late Tuesday.

The 911 caller saw the minivan in a rest area before Holly Road on Interstate 75. Troopers attempted a traffic stop and the people inside fled with MSP in pursuit, the tweet said.

Troopers found two vehicles with crash damage as they continued on Holly Road and located the minivan in the front yard of a home, police said. The pair was seen running into an occupied home. The homeowners, the MSP tweet said, were released.

The drivers of the two crashed vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.

Homes nearby were evacuated as an Emergency Services Team formed a perimeter around the home. Michigan State Police aviation also was in the air.