1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Washington Twp.

One person was hospitalized, and one person is dead after a crash in Washington Township Friday night.

Centerville police officers were dispatched around 8:17 p.m. on reports of a crash on Social Row Road and Yankee Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined that a pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash. At this point in the investigation, it appears that the truck crossed over the median and crashed head-on into the sedan.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner’s office called to crash in Washington Township

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, details on the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has yet to be released.

No charges have been determined as the crash is still under investigation.