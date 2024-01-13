1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on the I-15, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

On Saturday around 2:15 a.m., NSP responded to a crash on the I-15 northbound near Cheyenne Avenue.

NSP said one person was pronounced dead and another person was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation, NSP said. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.