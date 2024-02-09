1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double stabbing in Norfolk

Norfolk police are investigating after a double stabbing Thursday afternoon that led to one person’s death.

Police responded about 4:55 p.m. to the 3400 block of Dunkirk Avenue. A woman died at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries, police said in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

No further information has been made available as of Thursday evening.

