Police were investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Glendale where one man died and another was hospitalized.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer conducting a traffic stop approached a man driving a vehicle who had suffered gunshot wounds and was seeking help, according to Glendale police. The man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

The agency said it simultaneously received shooting notifications in the area of West Rancho Drive and North 68 Avenue from the gunfire-locating service ShotSpotter. Officers found a man near the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

A suspect was detained after being found in a home's front yard and was being questioned, police said.

Glendale police spokeswoman Officer Gina Winn said it was thought the victims were from a connected shooting.

Police previously said officers responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of West Bethany Home Road and North 68 Avenue with multiple 911 calls following up about a shooting. Officers found two gunshot victims with life-threatening injuries, police noted. A short-statured man in his 20s and possibly wearing a blue camouflage sweatshirt and blue jeans fled on foot before officers arrived, police added earlier Wednesday morning.

"We are investigating this information and are working diligently to follow up on all leads," read a Glendale police news release. "We are asking the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and, as always, to contact police if they see any suspicious activity."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Glendale shooting, police say