1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision in Idaho

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) — A head-on collision in Jerome County, Idaho, killed one driver and hospitalized another on Wednesday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash, which happened after 5:30 p.m., happened at 295 E 700 N.

Police say one of the drivers was from Jerome, and was traveling westbound on 700 N. The other driver was from Hagerman and traveling eastbound.

The westbound driver, aged 36, reportedly crossed the center line and went into the eastbound lanes, according to police. After crossing the center line, the car collided with the other driver, aged 30.

According to police, the 36-year-old man was wearing his seatbelt, but died at the scene of the crash.

The other driver was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital by air.

Police said the accident blocked the roads for more than two hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, according to Idaho State Police.

There is no further information at this time.

