1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Lady Lake

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake Interim Police Chief Steven Hunt said they got a call about gunshots around 1 a.m. When officers responded to 104 Caroline Ave., he said they found two men with gunshot wounds.

He said one man was found shot dead on a front porch, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hunt said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation and that they’re canvassing neighborhoods and following leads. He said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but did not elaborate.

