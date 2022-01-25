1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Simi Valley residence

One person died and a second was hospitalized after an apparent shooting at a Simi Valley residence on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to an "unknown problem" at a home in the 100 block of Dusty Rose Court, the Simi Valley Police Department reported. The block is on a cul-de-sac next to open space in the Wood Ranch neighborhood, located in the city's southwest corner.

Police found a man and a woman at the scene, both with apparent gunshot wounds and both in critical condition. The two were taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman remained in critical condition as of late Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Detectives remained on scene to investigate, although police officials said there were no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

Preliminary evidence indicates the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, authorities said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

