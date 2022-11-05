1 dead, 1 hurt after car shot into in Hickory, police say

One person is dead and another is injured after someone shot into a car early Saturday in Hickory, according to Hickory Police.

Officers said they responded to Highland Avenue just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a vehicle had driven off the roadway.

ALSO READ: CMPD searching for woman’s car taken during homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex

Authorities found the driver the car and passenger had gunshot wounds. The passenger, Khalil Rhynhart, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The driver, Eric Rhynhart, 42, was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

From the initial investigation, police said Eric and Khalil Rhynhart were shot while traveling north on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Southeast. Multiple rounds went into their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear how many suspects are involved. Detectives are working to learn of a motive.

Shortly before lunchtime Saturday, officers responded to another shooting nearby at third avenue southeast where someone fired into two cars. Detectives are trying to determine if that shooting is connected to the homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is ask to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Check back here as more updates come in.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 hurt in west Charlotte shooting, officials say)