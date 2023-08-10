1 dead, 1 hurt after fight in Hickory motel room, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide at a Hickory motel.

Hickory police say a man called 911 after killing another man inside a motel.

Officers say they responded to the Deluxe Inn on Highway 70 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They found James Russell, 54, unconscious inside one of the rooms. He later died. Another man, Brandon Lovelace, 41, was injured.

Police say the two had been in a fight. No charges have been filed, police said Thursday.