1 dead, 1 hurt after fight in Hickory motel room, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide at a Hickory motel.
Hickory police say a man called 911 after killing another man inside a motel.
Officers say they responded to the Deluxe Inn on Highway 70 around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
They found James Russell, 54, unconscious inside one of the rooms. He later died. Another man, Brandon Lovelace, 41, was injured.
Police say the two had been in a fight. No charges have been filed, police said Thursday.