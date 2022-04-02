1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in parking lot of bar and grill in Shelby, police say

One person died and another was hurt after a shooting in the parking lot of a Shelby bar and grill overnight on Saturday, police say.

Police said they received the 911 call for the shooting around 12:30 a.m. and arrived to the parking lot of Skooterz Saloon on East Dixon Boulevard, where two people had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland County EMS. The other person was transported to Atrium Health Cleveland and is in stable condition.

Police said they are in the early stages of investigation.

Police are interviewing witnesses and say they have no motive yet.

The identities of the victims are not being released until their families have been notified.

It is not known if the victims knew each other or if a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

