1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Castleton Square Mall

Briefing from shooting incident in mall parking lot | By IMPD News | Facebook

Two people were found shot outside of Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported on Twitter.

Police said one juvenile male died after being taken to the hospital and another person was listed in stable condition.

The shooting followed an "altercation" between three males. Homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest.

"The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat," IMPD tweeted at 8:11 p.m.

The public is asked to stay away from the mall as police investigate.

There have been previous shootings at the Castleton mall in northern Indianapolis and at least two shootings at Greenwood Park Mall, south of the city, in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Castleton Square Mall shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured after 'altercation'