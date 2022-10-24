1 dead 1 hurt after shooting inside Denny’s in Orlando, police say

Orlando police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Denny’s restaurant.

Officer responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. at the Denny’s at T G Lee Boulevard and South Semoran, near Orlando International Airport.

Police said two people were shot inside the restaurant.

One person died inside the Denny’s and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was related to a robbery.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

