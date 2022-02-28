1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside downtown Tampa restaurant, police say

TAMPA — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday night outside a downtown Tampa restaurant, police said.

Police received a call about 9:20 p.m. about a shooting during a fight in the 900 block of North Franklin Ave. The east side of the block is taken up by the apartment tower Nine15 and its ground floor, indoor-outdoor restaurant Bello Bar & Kitchen.

Officers arrived and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was taken to a hospital and the other died at the scene, police said.

Investigators have spoken with several witnesses and the shooter is cooperating with police.

Witnesses told WFLA, Ch. 8, that a fight broke out between two men at the restaurant.