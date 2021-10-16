1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting after a dispute in a North Carolina night spot, police say

One person was fatally shot and another hospitalized after a dispute in a North Carolina night spot early Saturday, police said.

Police found both people outside of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, in the 7700 block of Gateway Lane Northwest in Concord.

A person is in custody, police said on Twitter shortly after the shooting.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area, but there is no danger to the public at this time,” police said on Twitter.

One of the victims was dead in the parking lot, according to a Concord Police Department news release.

Officers found the other person with a gunshot wound nearby and took the person to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment.

Police went to the establishment after receiving a call of shots being fired at about 1:15 a.m.

“Initial reports suggest that the altercation began inside the business and ultimately ended up in the parking lot, where the shooting took place,” according to the police statement.

Concord Police responded to a situation at Hot Shots Bar&Grill on Gateway Lane. They have one person in custody. There is a heavy police presence in the area but there is no danger to the public at this time. / RLB — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) October 16, 2021

Police haven’t released the names of those who were shot or the condition of the person who was hospitalized.

This is a developing story.