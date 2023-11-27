1 dead, 1 hurt after University area crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash in the University area killed one and another injured Sunday evening.

Memphis Police responded to a crash on Central Avenue and Goodlett Street at around 7:22 p.m.

Man found shot to death on Memphis-Arkansas Bridge

Police say the crash involved two vehicles. One victim was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene, while another went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not say what caused the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.