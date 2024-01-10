1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-390 in Dansville, according to NY state police

One person is dead and another hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 390 North in the Town of Dansville.

The crash took place around 10:45 p.m. near Exit 4 and involved a disabled tractor-trailer, an assisting utility vehicle and another tractor-trailer, according to New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined the disabled tractor-trailer and the utility vehicle were on the shoulder of the northbound lane of I-390.

Roadside responders from the utility vehicle were outside assisting the disabled tractor-trailer when another northbound rig struck the side of the disabled vehicle, state police said.

Two people from the utility vehicle who were standing outside the disabled tractor trailer were struck by the passing truck, troopers said.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim, an 18-year-old male, was injured and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

State police have not released the names of any of the involved parties.

The passing tractor-trailer continued across the center median and came to rest in the southbound lane, troopers said.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and state police did not yet indicate if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

