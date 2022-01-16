1 dead, 1 injured after altercation at Prime + Proper restaurant

An altercation early Sunday at the downtown Detroit steakhouse Prime + Proper left one person dead and one person injured, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Preliminary investigation shows that about 12:10 a.m. Sunday a male in his 50s produced a knife and stabbed a 51-year-old Prime + Proper employee inside the restaurant, Detroit Police Department Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The employee then fired shots at the other man, fatally wounding him.

No other injuries have been reported, and the man who was stabbed is in stable condition, Donakowski said.

The exterior of Prime + Proper, located at 1145 Griswold St. in downtown Detroit.

Prime + Proper is located at 1145 Griswold St., in Detroit's Capitol Park neighborhood.

