1 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak collides with SUV in Vermont Friday evening

A St. Albans-bound Amtrak passenger train collided with an SUV in southeastern Vermont, killing the SUV’s driver and injuring the passenger, authorities said.

The Vermont State Police, in a news release, said that the accident occurred sometime around 5 p.m. on October 6 in the town of Vernon, on the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. While the exact chain of events is not yet known, the police said that authorities responded to a 911 call about an automobile accident. Troopers arrived at the scene to discover that the crash involved an Amtrak train striking the vehicle.

The car occupants were transported to a local hospital where the male driver, identified as 53-year-old Craig Hudson, of Brattleboro, was pronounced deceased. The female passenger is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries, though her condition is not yet known.

No one was injured on the train, and it continued its route after a delay, said the police, adding that the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident with remote assistance from Amtrak Police.

215 passengers on board

An Amtrak spokesperson told USA TODAY that Amtrak train 56 was traveling from Washington, DC to St. Albans, Vermont when "a vehicle obstructing the track came into contact with the train south of Brattleboro, Vermont".

The spokesperson said that 215 passengers were onboard the train and there have been no reported injuries to the passengers or crew.

"Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident," said the spokesperson.

Earlier in June, a Seattle-bound Amtrak train carrying about 200 people partially derailed in Southern California after it collided with a water truck, causing minor injuries and critically injuring the truck driver. Sixteen people were taken to hospitals with minor or moderate injuries, while the truck driver was taken to a trauma center with sustained serious injuries. He was later reported to be in stable condition.

