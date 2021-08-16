1 dead, 1 injured in Brooksville shooting, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday night in what authorities believe was a domestic dispute, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident, which took place at a home on Panorama Street, around 9:12 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in news release Monday. One person died at the scene and the other person was taken to a local trauma center to be treated, deputies said.

Everyone involved was accounted for on the scene and there was no threat to those in the surrounding area, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.