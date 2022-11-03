1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.

The woman was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Glynn County PD said this is an active investigation and is requesting that anyone with information contact Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or Major Crimes at 912-554-7845. Witnesses can also email tips to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

