1 dead, 1 injured after car flees police, hits 5 cars on South Side
Two suspects were injured in a crash involving five parked cars on the South Side Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.
Two suspects were injured in a crash involving five parked cars on the South Side Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.
A 12-year-old boy got behind the wheel of a construction vehicle in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and led police on an hourlong pursuit over the weekend.
Despite Musk's notoriety and inflammatory comments, Tesla is humming along. But all of the distractions like X/Twitter are actually having some effects, key investors say.
Which couples uncoupled, which ones committed and who exchanged vows on the season-ender?
The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.
The Steelers had their second horrible performance in five days.
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14.
Twenty students rushed into action to help a mother and her two children after they were pinned under a car in a Utah parking lot on Tuesday.
Hang out with friends and solve puzzles in Big Walk, House House's new open-world sandbox.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Patriots picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
The Pacers will take on either the Lakers in the championship game on Saturday.
Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.
The Rodin FZero blends an extreme powertrain with carbon fiber and hardcore aero bodywork for an F1-inspired track-only experience.
Amit Patel’s lawyer said Thursday that he stole the money from the Jaguars in a “horribly misguided effort to pay back previous gambling losses.”
Here's everything you need to know about Android Auto including how to use it, how to connect it to your vehicle and which cars are compatible
Amazon is piloting a new grocery subscription offering for Prime members in three cities, the company revealed on Thursday. The new $9.99 per month subscription gives Prime members access to unlimited free grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. The subscription also offers unlimited 30 minute pickup on orders of any size.
In the latest episode of "Lead This Way," Yahoo Finance goes inside the rebirth of Campbell Soup under CEO Mark Clouse.
Austin Jackson is the first of several players the Dolphins are evaluating for long-term deals
The data is positive. The 'vibes' are negative. Which is more accurate?
The Jaguars might have their quarterback return as soon as Sunday.