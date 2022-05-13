One person was killed in a car crash at the corner of North Bend Road and Simpson Avenue in College Hill, according to police.

Cincinnati police said North College Hill police were pursuing a car when that car hit a light pole.

The car ended up hitting the Northbend Market, police said.

First arriving fire companies reported a single vehicle on its hood with two occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

One person died at the scene and another was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Bend Road will be closed for several hours. Police said to avoid the area until at least 7 a.m.

Police have not said what led up to the pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 dead, 1 injured in a crash following a police pursuit