1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting in South Memphis, officials say

One person is dead after a double shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Walker Avenue late Monday night.

Memphis Fire said one call came in at 11:31 p.m.

One victim was rushed to Regional One.

Their condition was not released.

Another call came in just before midnight, and another victim was pronounced dead at the scene, MFD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: