1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on busy Atlanta road near I-75

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that the shooting happened on Cleveland Avenue near the I-75 interchange.

We will bring you the latest on this shooting LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Police said two people were shot. Officers found one man dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the leg and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to Lt. Germain Dearlove, the suspect was on foot at the time of the shooting. There is no description of the suspect available.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS: