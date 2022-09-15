1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station

One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting near a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning.

Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m.

One of the victims ended up at a Pure gas station. Police are investigating at another scene outside an apartment complex.

The two shooting scenes are just one mile apart.

The victim’s identifies have not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects on the run.

