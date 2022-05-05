1 dead, 1 injured after east Fort Worth shooting Thursday morning

One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in east Fort Worth Thursday morning.

Shots were fired around 5 a.m. in the 5200 block of Eastland Street.

Police said upon their arrival, one person was found dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified.

“It is believed this incident caused an injury accident and the passenger has been transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police added.

The investigation remains ongoing.