Teen dead, woman injured after Hermitage shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities have launched a homicide investigation following a Sunday morning shooting in the Hermitage area.

According to the Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of Oakwell Farms Lane.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2 that two people were shot, leaving one person dead and the other injured.

Officers said they found 19-year-old Anthoney Barksdale in an apartment bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He reportedly died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman who sustained non-critical injuries in the shooting was transported to Skyline Medical Center, but she has already been released, authorities said.

The investigation indicates the suspect fired several rounds from the breezeway into the apartment before leaving the scene, according to officials.

Detectives from MNPD’s Homicide Unit are reportedly pursuing active leads as they continue to investigate Sunday morning’s shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

