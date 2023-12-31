1 dead, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maplewood, State Patrol says
A motorist was killed early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash involving excessive speed in Maplewood.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Mitsubishi Eclipse was speeding north on U.S. 61 near County Road C when the driver lost control shortly before 2:30 a.m.
The vehicle went out of control and rolled into the right ditch. The driver and lone passenger were both ejected. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol noted.
The driver was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was identified as Her Vang, 37, of Anchorage, Alaska.
The passenger, who was treated at Regions for non-critical injuries, was identified as Ying Thao, 31, also of Anchorage.
Road conditions at the time were snowy/icy but alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
