Phoenix police car

The Phoenix Police Department was investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash, which occurred at about 6 a.m. on Sunday at 6100 W. McDowell Road.

Two men, a 28-year-old and a 35-year-old, were pushing a disabled vehicle eastbound on McDowell Road near 59th Avenue when they were hit by a car, which fled the scene, according to a Phoenix police press release.

Both men were taken to a hospital where the 28-year-old man died from his injuries.

Detectives later contacted Daniel Osuna, 25, who they suspect was driving the vehicle.

Osuna was booked in Maricopa County Jail under suspicion of one count of manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, according to Vincent Cole, a public information officer with the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run on McDowell Road in Phoenix