Lubbock's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Police received a call for shots fired at 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of 79th Street that indicated someone had been shot, according to a statement from LPD.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicates an altercation occurred that resulted in the shots fired.

Timothy Lovato, 42, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center. Alberto Garza Sr., 68, was pronounced dead on scene. Other details about the shooting, about what sparked the violence or a suspect description, was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lubbock shooting