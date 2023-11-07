1 dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting in Holland

HOLLAND — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a Monday night shooting in Holland.

Officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and 22nd Street just after 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, two subjects arrived at Holland Hospital with gunshot wounds,

Officers believe, based on preliminary investigation, there was an “altercation” in the parking lot of Moran Park Church that led to the two victims being shot.

A 33-year-old Holland woman died from her wounds and her death is being investigated as a homicide. The second victim, a 34-year-old Holland man, was transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and his condition is not currently known.

Police described the suspect as “a heavy set Hispanic male” around 40 years old and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information should contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150, email HDPS at policetips@cityofholland.com, contact Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536 or visit the Silent Observer website at mosotips.com.

