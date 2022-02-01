1 dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting near 35th Avenue, Van Buren Street in Phoenix

One man was killed and another was injured in gunfire Monday night near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 7:50 p.m. and headed to the scene where they learned a person fired a handgun among a group of people that was gathered.

Police said two men were shot and taken to a hospital. One was in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Adam Martinez, 42.

The other man, who has not yet been identified, was recovering from an injury that was not life threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what caused the shooting as the suspect remains outstanding, police said.

