1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Westport Road

One person is dead following a collision that involved multiple vehicles Monday afternoon, the Lyndon Police Department said.

The collision happened around 12:25 p.m. near the intersection of Lyndon Lane and Westport Road, Lyndon Police Chief Robert Schroeder said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

Paramedics and the St. Matthews Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Lyndon police officers.

The person who died has not yet been identified.

Lyndon police are conducting an investigation of the incident and have requested the assistance of Louisville Metro Police's traffic unit, Schroeder said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lyndon