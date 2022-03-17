At least one person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened on East 13th Street around 3:30 a.m.

The person injured in the shooting was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 dead, 1 injured in Over-the-Rhine shooting early Thursday