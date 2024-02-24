1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shootings in Charlotte, one near uptown Spectrum Center

One person died and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after two overnight shootings in Charlotte on Saturday, including one near the uptown Spectrum Center, police and Medic officials said.

Steele Creek Division officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of Deep Rock Circle just before 1 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The person was shot at the Granite Pointe apartment complex, Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC reported. That’s off East Arrowood and Nations Ford roads south of uptown.

A person died at the Granite Pointe apartment complex in Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, after being shot multiple times, police said.

Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

Police haven’t released the person’s name or said if they have someone in custody or are searching for a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

About an hour later, Medic confirmed taking a person to the hospital with life-threatening injures after a shooting in the 200 block of East Trade Street in uptown.

Police released no information about the uptown shooting and did not say if the shootings were related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.