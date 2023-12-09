1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix shooting near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road

One man died and another was injured in a Friday night shooting in Phoenix, police said.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to an apartment complex located at 5020 W. Thunderbird Road in regards to a shooting, Phoenix police said in a news release. Upon arrival, officers found a man identified as Omari King, 40, with at least one gunshot wound, police said. King died on the scene.

Another man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, police said.

An active investigation is underway, according to police. Police said anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers, or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be made through silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Omari King killed, 1 injured in Phoenix shooting