1 dead, 1 injured in Pittsburg shooting

May 14—PITTSBURG, Kan. — One woman is dead and another injured after a Friday night shooting in Pittsburg, according to police.

Police said they were called at about 10:45 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of West 23rd Street, where 911 callers had reported "multiple" gunshots, according to a release from the police department.

Stephanie Marie Short, 40, of Pittsburg, was injured from multiple gunshot wounds and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful, police said.

Another woman, Velma Marie Cubie, 46, of Kansas City, also was injured by the gunfire and was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Police said they arrested a suspect, James C. Hamilton, 39, of Pittsburg, at the scene and took him to the police department for questioning.

The suspect later was taken to the Crawford County Jail and booked on one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder, according to the release.

Police have asked that the suspect be held without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation by the police department, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.