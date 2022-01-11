1 dead, 1 injured after police shooting early Tuesday in northwest suburban Port Barrington

A man was fatally shot after opening fire on McHenry County sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic violence call in northwest suburban Port Barrington early Tuesday, officials said.

A woman also suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. No deputies were shot or injured.

Authorities were dispatched to the 200 block of Manchester Lane at 1:22 a.m. to investigate a report of domestic violence, officials said.

“Upon their arrival, the (man) opened fire on the deputies and an adult female on scene,” according to the statement. “Deputies returned fire, striking the (man).”

The man, whose name and age had not been released Tuesday morning, was pronounced dead on scene, deputies said.

The woman also was injured, although authorities didn’t say whether she was shot. She was taken to Advocate Condell Hospital.

Investigators said the shooting was “an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.”

