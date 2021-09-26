1 dead, 1 injured in Portsmouth shooting

A man was killed and another person was injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police were called at 2:47 a.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said a man was fatally shot and another person suffered “a critical injury.”

Police did not provide details about the motive or circumstance of the shooting, and no suspect information was released Sunday morning.

