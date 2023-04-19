1 dead, 1 injured in road rage shooting on I-4 in Plant City

The Plant City Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting on Interstate 4 on Tuesday that killed a woman and critically injured a man.

A man called 911 about 9:12 p.m. and told dispatchers he and his female passenger had been at shot while driving on I-4, according to a news release from the police department. The man stopped his car at Plant City Fire Rescue Station 3, 1704 N. Park Rd., where the two received aid.

The woman had upper body trauma and died at the scene, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Before the man was taken to the hospital, he told police a male driver in a silver or gray Toyota Prius with non-tinted windows shot at his car. The man said the Prius driver was driving recklessly and “exhibited road rage” toward him for unknown reasons before the shooting, the news release said.

After the shooting, the Prius driver continued east on I-4.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident or the Prius is asked to call Sgt. Baker at 813-707-2271 or Detective Cowart at 813-707-2270.