1 dead, 1 injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and one man injured late Tuesday night in Roxbury.

This is the third deadly shooting since Friday, with no arrests in either case.

UPDATE: Double shooting in Roslindale leaves one dead, one injured

The Suffolk County District Attorney said it appears the shooting was targeted, and two people of interest are being questioned by police.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near Walnut Park, and when officers responded to the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the DA’s officer and the other victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he is expected to be okay as he remains in stable condition.

“I don’t think the community needs to be concerned about random shooting sprees. It appears to be targeted but by the same token, I think the community should always be concerned when these things are happening in the community,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Hayden also added the Boston Police Department has pulled 160 illegal guns off the street this year, including five of them being pulled from juveniles just this week.

This remains an active investigation.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

